New York State Set For Largest Anti-Trump March In History

New York State is gearing up for what could be the largest anti-Trump march in history.

Massive protests are planned across New York State as New Yorkers take a stand against President Trump.

No Kings Protests Set For Saturday Across New York

A number of "No Kings" protests are scheduled to take place across New York State on Saturday, October 18, 2025

"As the president escalates his authoritarian power grab, the NO KINGS non-violent movement continues to rise stronger. We are united once again," the No Kings website states about the upcoming protests. "On October 18, millions of us are rising again to show the world: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people."

The anti-Trump demonstrations are being organized to protest what they perceive as dictatorial tendencies in the Trump White House. Organizers expect a historic turnout.

No Kings Protest Held In June

Saturday's protest follows a successful "No Kings Day" on June 14, Donald Trump's birthday. Events were scheduled across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York on Saturday in protest of Trump's military parade in Washington, DC.

"In June, millions of everyday Americans from every walk of life peacefully took to the streets and declared with one voice: No Kings. The world saw the power of the people, and President Trump’s attempt at a coronation collapsed under the strength of a movement rising against his abuses of power," No Kings writes.

Officials with the movement say another Trump protest is needed because:

Now, he’s doubling down — sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle. This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy.

Where To Find No Kings Protests In New York

Mid-Hudson Valley Dutchess, Ulster, Orange

Kingston: Academy Green Park, 238 Clinton Ave. (2–3:30 p.m.).

Rhinebeck: Rhinebeck Sheep and Wool Festival at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6550 Spring Brook Ave. (time not specified).

New Paltz: (Time and location not specified).

Poughkeepsie: (Time and location not specified).

Newburgh: (Time and location not specified).

Catskill: (Time and location not specified)

Lower Hudson Valley (Westchester, Rockland, Putnam)

Larchmont: Larchmont Farmer's Market at the train station. 10–11:30 a.m..

Mamaroneck: Harbor Island Park. 4–5:30 p.m..

Nanuet: Intersection of NY-59 and North Middletown Road. 12–2 p.m..

New Rochelle: U.S. Postal Service, 255 North Ave. 9–10:30 a.m..

Ossining: Louis Engel Waterfront Park. 2–4 p.m..

Yonkers: Hudson Fulton Memorial Park. 12–2 p.m..

Yonkers: Van Der Donck Park. 10:30 a.m. (pre-rally).

North Salem: First Street Triangle in Purdys. 11 a.m.–12 p.m..

Brewster: Wells Park. 1:30–3:30 p.m

Capital Region

Albany: Western Avenue, between Fuller Rd and Manning Blvd. 12–2 p.m..

Troy: William D. Chamberlain Riverfront Park. 3–5 p.m..

Cobleskill: Veterans Memorial Centre Park. 12–2 p.m..

Glens Falls: City Park. 10 a.m..

Greenwich: Mowry Park. 11:30 a.m..

Saratoga Springs: Time and location not specified.

Ballston Spa: Time and location not specified.

Johnstown: Time and location not specified

New York City

Manhattan: Father Duffy Square (Broadway at 47th St.). Starts at 11 a.m. This will be a march, not a rally.

Manhattan: West 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue (Morningside Heights-Manhattanville). 1–2:30 p.m..

Brooklyn: Prospect Park West and Grand Army Plaza. 12–2 p.m..

Queens: MacDonald Park (Forest Hills). 10 a.m.–12 p.m..

Queens: Francis Lewis Boulevard and 73rd Avenue (Northeast Queens). 12–2 p.m..

Queens: Rockaway Beach Amphitheater. 12–3 p.m..

Bronx: Seton Park (Riverdale). 2–3:30 p.m..

Staten Island: 1698 Victory Blvd. 1–3 p.m..

Long Island

Babylon: 200 Sunrise Hwy. 11 a.m.–1 p.m..

Medford: Park and Ride at 1933 County Rd 83. 10 a.m.–12 p.m..

Port Jefferson Station: Train Car Park on Rose Ave. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m..

South Huntington: Jericho Turnpike and Walt Whitman Road. 12–2 p.m..

Wading River: 260 NY-25A. 12–3 p.m

Western/Central New York

Auburn: NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. 5 p.m..

Binghamton: Broome County Courthouse. 2–4 p.m..

Buffalo: Niagara Square. 11 a.m.–1 p.m..

Cortland: Courthouse Park. 1–2:30 p.m..

Fredonia: Barker Commons. 10:30 a.m..

Geneva: 35 Lakefront Dr. 12:30–2:30 p.m..

Geneseo: Geneseo Veterans Memorial. 10 a.m..

Henrietta: Town Hall. 2–4 p.m..

Malone: Time and location not specified.

Olean: Lincoln Park. 4 p.m..

Potsdam: Ives Park. 11 a.m..

Rochester: Genesee Gateway Park. 12–3 p.m..

Rome: Fort Stanwix National Monument. 12 p.m..

Seneca Falls: Women's Rights National Historical Park. 1–3 p.m.

