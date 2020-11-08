Hilarie Burton Morgan Joins The Walking Dead Cast

The Hudson Valley is going to be well represented during the final season of The Walking Dead on AMC.

Back in September, AMC announced that the insanely popular tv show The Walking Dead would be ending after 11 seasons. While Season 10 just wrapped up in October due to delays caused by COVID-19, the final season is slated to air in 2021 & 2022, according to USA Today.

If you live in the Hudson Valley you probably know that one of the big players from The Walking Dead lives in the area. If you didn't know, actor Jeffery Dean Morgan lives in Dutchess County and is part of the celebrity dream team that owns Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck. Jeffery Dean Morgan also plays the character of Neegan, who has been part of TWD since 2016.

Life will start imitating art, kind of, on The Walking Dead in its final season.

Hilarie Burton Morgan has just signed on to play Neegan's wife Lucille. According to ComicBook.com, Burton Morgan will be "guest-starring in one of the additional six episodes coming to AMC in early 2021."

If the last name wasn't a big enough hint, Hilarie and JDM are married in real life.

You're probably asking yourself "Isn't Lucille that scary-looking bat?" Yes. The bat is lovingly named after Neegan's late wife, Lucille, who passed away right as the zombie apocalypse began. As of right now, we're not sure how it will play out on tv, but we can say we're definitely looking forward to it.

Both Hilarie and Jeffery have dedicated a lot of their time to help renovate the Astor Services for Children and Families in Rhinebeck. They've hosted several star-studded charity events like Ghost Stories and showed a bunch of love to local Hudson Valley businesses during COVID-19 lockdown on their spinoff show Friday Night in With the Morgans.

Will you be tuning in to the last season of The Walking Dead?