Epic Hudson Valley Gender Reveal

When you think of baby gender reveals in 2020, unfortunately, your first thought is probably the one gender reveal that caused massive wildfires in California.

Thankfully, I was able to attend a gender reveal this weekend that was not only safe but had an amazing Hudson Valley twist to it.

Friends of mine, Amy and Jairo, shared this summer that they were expecting twins in the Spring of 2021. After being super excited for them of course I had to ask if they were going to do a gender reveal. They said yes and that they couldn't wait 9 months to find out what they were having.

So they told their friends and family that they would need to be available this Sunday and that the reveal would require a "field trip" at 5:30 pm.

The parents to be then told us to head down to Kal Rock in the City of Poughkeepsie as they were going to be announcing the twin's genders by lighting up the Mid-Hudson Bridge at 6 pm.

I was shocked. All I could think of was how perfect it was for a 2020 gender reveal. Outside and no chance of any kind of explosive causing millions of dollars in damages. It was a win/win.

At 6 pm, in the pouring rain, the lights switch back and forth from blue to pink and back and finally landed on... BLUE AND PINK. The happy couple is expecting a baby boy and baby girl this spring.

Apparently, as long as it's not a holiday, you can reach out to the bridge authority and ask to have them change the colors along the Mid-Hudson Bridge. We saw a pattern this past June during the graduation season of the bridge adopting local Hudson Valley high school colors.

If you have kids, did you do a gender reveal? How did you do it?

CONGRATS, Amy and Jairo!