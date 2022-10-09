Planning a Babymoon? Poughkeepsie, New York is the #1 Destination

Wait! What is a babymoon and why is everyone heading to Poughkeepsie to do it?

If you haven't heard the new "in thing to do" is something called a babymoon and according to the folks at Chicco, one part of the Hudson Valley is the best place to do it.

What is a Babymoon?

A babymoon is something that was "born" after many new parents realized that after they had a child, they didn't really get a chance to relax much and saw the amount of sleep they got after kids was much lower than before. For comparison, It's like a honeymoon for newlyweds....a babymoon for expecting parents!!

A babymoon gives expecting parents the chance to recharge before they welcome their new addition as they can provide quality couple time before this major life change. Babymoons provide all the luxuries of a honeymoon with the relaxation factors of a staycation and parents in the Hudson Valley don't have to travel very far to find the perfect getaway.

Perfect Babymoon Destinations

To come up with a ranking system to find the best places across the country for a babymoon, the team at Chicco used a 21-factor system and awarded each place with a score. They used categories like, "the Stay, Adventures & Dining Together, Relaxation, Day On the Water, and Shopping & Mommy Relaxation" and awarded points in each category. They used Airbnb, Yelp, and AllTrails to find as many expecting-parent activities in each city. After tallying up all the factors based on importance to babymoons, they came up with the 100 best babymoon city destinations.

Poughkeepsie is the #1 Babymoon Destination

We didn't have to look far to find the Hudson Valley as the Dutchess County City of Poughkeepsie, New York ranked #1 for best cities for a babymoon. Poughkeepsie scored PERFECT in the "shopping and mommy relaxation" (25/25), "day on the water" (15/15), "stay" (10/10), and "relaxation" categories (25/25). Poughkeepsie is full of great places to stay overnight, salons to get pampered at, yoga studios to stretch at, and massage parlors that offer prenatal massages. Put that together with being on the banks of the Hudson River, and that led to Poughkeepsie receiving an overall score of 96.06 out of a possible 100.

Overall, New York was the #2 best state for a babymoon.

