750-Mile Empire State Trail Set to Open in the Hudson Valley

A new bicycle and walking trail is finally debuting in December 2020.

After being announced in 2017 it's finally here. The Empire State Trail will be debuting in December 2020, according to Hudson Valley Magazine. The Empire State Trail is 750 miles long and is for bicycling, walking, and running.

According to Hudson Valley Magazine, the trail is on target to be completed by the end of December 2020. Once completed, this trail will be the longest multi-use trail in the country. The trail has three portions: Hudson Valley Greenway Trail, Erie Canalway Trail, and the Champlain Valley Trail. The Hudson Valley Greenway Trail runs from New York City to the Capital District. The Erie Canalway Trail runs from The Capital District to Buffalo. The Champlain Valley Trail goes from the Capital District all the way to the Canadian border.

The Hudson Valley Greenway Trail is the portion that will be opening in the Hudson Valley. According to Hudson Valley Magazine, there are multiple spots on that portion that are under construction still. The Albany-Hudson Electric Trail goes from Rensselear to Hudson and is 36 miles. The Maybrook Trailway runs from Brewster to Hopewell Junction and is 22 miles. The Hudson River Brickyards Trail in Kingston is one mile. These trails all connect with existing trails, like the Dutchess Rail Trail, to create the massive Empire State Trail.

According to the Empire Trail's website, there are plenty of activities that the trail will be able to accommodate. Things like walking, biking, hiking, snowshoeing, picnicking, and horse riding are available on certain sections of the trail. You are able to bike and walk on the entire trail.