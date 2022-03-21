“Extremely Dangerous”: Nighttime Rescue of Stranded Hikers in Cold Spring

They say what goes up must come down. This weekend, coming down included a daring mission from the Orange County Rope Rescue team after several hikers became stranded on the Cornish trail in Cold Spring, New York.

What Happened

The Cold Spring Fire Company took to Facebook to report the rescue attempt and to remind residents of the dangers posing even the most experienced hikers when attempting Hudson Valley trails:

Last night at 9:44pm Cold Spring Fire and North Highlands fire were requested to respond to the Cornish trail for 3 hikers stuck and unable to move... This is a reminder that the terrain of the Hudson Highlands can be extremely dangerous, and that leaving marked trails is hazardous and can lead to injury or death.

While there weren't any details shared as to how the hikers became stuck, the fire company shared that their situation was dangerous enough to call for an all-out rescue mission, including the closing of Route 9D and the help of the rope team.

Daring Nighttime Rescue

A multi-agency response arrived at the scene, including fire departments from Newburgh and West Point, State Police, Park Police, and Orange County Emergency Services. Once the hikers' location was determined, the Orange County Rope Rescue team sprung into action.

Once on scene the rescue team entered the woods. Teams made contact, tied off [to] trees and lowered all 3 hikers down [to] ATVs that brought them to EMS to be checked out. Rt 9D was closed while units were operating.

Hudson Valley Response

Reactions were varied after the rescue was publicized. "The only way they could’ve got to where they were was to go trailblazing, and go off trail, people yet again wasting resources, gas + taxpayer money, when [all] they had to do was think!" posted one resident. "It doesn't matter if they are local or from out of town. It doesn't matter if they are rookies or experts. They are human and they all have families who I am sure are worried... Please be considerate", countered another.

What can be agreed on, however, is the professional and rapid response of our local emergency services. The Cold Spring Fire Company also took the opportunity to remind the Hudson Valley that they're always looking for more volunteers:

The Cold Spring Fire Company is 100% volunteer and is actively recruiting new membership. If you are thinking of volunteering or are new to the community and have questions about what we do, please feel free to contact us coldspringfdchief@gmail.com

