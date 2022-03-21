2 Reportedly Hit By SUV During Wild Weather in Hudson Valley

Wild weather of the weekend is the likely cause of an accident that left at least one person seriously hurt. Two people were reportedly hit by an SUV on a dark, wet street in Orange County.

Saturday night's heavy rainstorms are believed to be the cause of a serious accident in Orange County. There are unconfirmed reports two people, including a child, were hit by the car as they crossed the dark, wet street. One person is in serious condition.

The accident crash happened on busy Route 208 and North Main Street in the Village of Monroe around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police on the scene confirmed at least one person was struck by the vehicle on the dark and wet roadway.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Mark Leib of Rockland Video was told by witnesses there are two victims, an adult and a child.

Both were rushed to the hospital, witnesses report.

Both were hit by an SUV.

The vehicle appeared to be a Ford Explorer, which was eventually towed away, Rockland Video reports.

As of this writing, there's no word on if the driver of the SUV was charged.

New York State troopers and Village of Monroe Police blocked off the intersection for nearly two hours.