New Fishing Laws For New York This Year

There are some new laws and regulations that will be imposed this year in New York State that pertain to fishing in fresh water. In a news release that was sent out late last week, it was indicated that the new laws will go in place this year.

Recently adopted freshwater fishing regulations will take effect on April 1. Following a public comment period on the draft proposals earlier this year, the new regulations reflect the input received and the support of the angling community in DEC’s efforts to make fishing New York’s waters less complicated and easier to understand.

For many, spring means trout season is here and if you plan on hitting the streams, there are some great spots to fish.

Some of the new regulations will pertain to trout fishing specifically.

Notable regulation changes include:

New statewide regulation for rainbow, brown trout, and splake in lakes and ponds. The season will now be open year-round, with a five-fish daily limit, any size, with a “no more than two longer than 12 inches” harvest rule.

Statewide Atlantic salmon regulations will now allow for a year-round open season

New specific dates replaced floating dates for statewide season openers to include:

- May 1 - Walleye, Northern Pike, Pickerel and Tiger Muskellunge

- June 1 – Muskellunge. Note that in 2022, DEC will allow for the fishing of muskellunge beginning the last Saturday in May to accommodate previously planned fishing trips.

- June 15 - Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass

A five-fish daily walleye limit in Oneida Lake

The statewide sunfish daily harvest limit has been reduced from 50 to 25 fish.

The statewide minimum size limit for crappie has been increased from 9 inches to 10 inches.

Good luck fishing this year and like any outdoor sport, bring a kid along if you are able. There is nothing like teaching and showing children the beauty and importance of maintaining our fresh water fishing and outdoor resources.

