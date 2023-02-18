FREE Freshwater Fishing Days In New York Announced

New York has announced specific days that everyone can freshwater fish in 2023.

In an effort to give anyone interested in freshwater fishing in New York this year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the 2023 dates for Free Freshwater Fishing Days.

FREE Fishing Days in New York

Governor Hochul announced earlier this week that the requirement for people freshwater fishing to have a license to fish would be waived on six specific dates this year. On the following dates, anyone interested in fishing can do so without a license:

February 18th to 19th

June 24th to 25th

September 23rd, (National Hunting and Fishing Day)

November 11th

After announcing the FREE date this year Governor Hochul said,

"Free fishing days offer established anglers an opportunity to share their passion for fishing with those who may be newer to the sport. Spreading these days throughout the year gives anglers of all ages, abilities, and experience levels a chance to fish across the seasons and discover the abundant fishing opportunities in New York -- benefiting our local economies in the process."

Anyone participating in a "Free fishing day" should be reminded that the license is waived on the dates listed above but remember all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

Do People Really Particapte in Free Fishing Days?

YES!! According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos who said,

"Over the years, DEC has received feedback from people who permanently picked up the sport after attending one of New York's free freshwater fishing days, and that's something we love to hear. Fishing New York's world-class waters is more than just an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors all year long, it's a perfect chance to spend time and connect with family and friends."

New York Free Fishing Program

The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport at no cost, to introduce people to a new hobby, and to encourage people to support the sport by purchasing a New York State freshwater fishing license after they tried it out for free. For more information on purchasing a license, visit the DEC online here.

Learn How to Fish in New York

The DEC offers several resources for those interested in learning how to fish. They offer programs like, I FISH NY Beginner's Guide to Freshwater Fishing, which provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod to identifying what's on the end of your hook to understanding fishing regulations and more.

If you are looking to plan a fishing trip the DEC encourages fishermen to check out "Places to Fish" websites to plan properly.

