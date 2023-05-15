It is full-on fishing season in New York State and that means early mornings and long slow days. One of the things that you need or probably need is some bait, maybe even blood worms, so where are you getting them?

Now let's fish and chat about bloodworms. Do you like to fish? Is it for sport or to just be out of the house in a nice quiet time alone, just you the water and the fish?

What are bloodworms? Here are a couple of facts:

Bloodworms are segmented like an earthworm.

I have it on 'good authority' that they are the preferred bait for Striped Bass in the Hudson River. What is 'good authority?' My buddy told me, that he has been fishing for bass in the Hudson since before he could walk.

They are carnivorous.

They can bite you. Not only did my buddy mention this to me, but it was also one of the first things that popped up during my research and continued to make itself known.

They are 'harvested' and used for fishing bait.

Where are those places to get live bait in the Hudson Valley?

Here are a few places to get that live bait!

Vinnys Lakehouse, 1768 South Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Julian's Deli, Route 9G, Hyde Park,

Hook Line & Sinker Bait Shop, 99 Mill St Red Hook, 12571

Ceely's Bait Bucket, 436 Shore RD, New Windsor, 12553

Croton Bait & Tackle, 65 N Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520, call this place first to double-check their hours. They don't have a great deal of online presence, but their reputation amongst the fisher people is good. (914) 271-3675

River Basin Sport Shop, 66 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY 12414. This is also another place that you will want to call in advance, the reviews on Google & Yelp are awesome, but they are open just three days a week (maybe they are fishing the other four?) so call before you go. 518-943-2111

So where do you get your bloodworms? Share with us! Enjoy your fishing and being out on the water. Feel free to send us photos of what you caught or tell us the story about the one that got away!

