Elderly New York Man, Ex-Cop Arrested on Child Porn Charges in HV

An elderly man from the Hudson Valley is accused by New York State Police of being in possession of child porn. The man is a former high-ranking police officer and local politician.

On Thursday, New York State Police announced the arrest of an 82-year-old man from the Upper Hudson Valley who's accused of owning child porn.

James Blass, 82, of Copake was arrested on Monday, March 14, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K reports. Troop K covers Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam and Columbia counties.

New York State Police began an investigation into the 82-year-old after being told Blass was in possession of child porn.

On March 14, 2022, the New York State Police in conjunction with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office arrested James Blass, age 82, of Copake for possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

"After receiving a law enforcement tip, investigators determined James Blass was in possession of child pornography," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Blass is a former Columbia County Undersheriff, according to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

An undersheriff is the second person in charge of a sheriff's office.

Blass is also a former Copake Town Justice, CBS reports.

Blass was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Copake Court on March 28, 2022. Anyone with more information on Blass can contact New York State Police.

