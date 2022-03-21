This year, a lot of us will be getting back to our lives outside of work and home. For the past two years, many of us have been keeping our circle small but 2022 is going to see more of us heading out on adventures and getting back to things we have planned before COVID.

One thing that many of us might have put on the back burner was training, in particular safety training. The pandemic had many of us off course. The idea of stopping down to take something like a CPR course was probably not top of mind. And the people who would teach a lot of these courses were busy helping us get through the pandemic.

Kingston Fire Department offers CPR Training

With life getting back into pre-pandemic routines, it is time for us to start thinking about the things we put on hold. If you were someone looking for CPR or First Aid training, there is a newly expanded place you can check into.

Classes Offered By the Kingston Fire Department

The Kingston Fire Department announced on Facebook that they have expanded their CPR and First Aid Community Training Center. According to their Facebook post from March 14, 2022, they now have six instructors that can teach a variety of training including various types of CPR plus they offer a Child and Babysitting Safety Course and Wilderness First Aid that meets all the standards set by Boy Scouts of America.

Child and Babysitting Course offered in the Hudson Valley

If you are planning to do any kind of child care or you a considering being a babysitter, the courses offered by the Kingston Fire Department will be a big help.

The Child and Babysitting Safety Course is an excellent opportunity for those who are starting out or thinking of babysitting jobs. It offers a wonderful foundation and awareness for young people to better understand the responsibility of early childcare. (Kingston Fire Department via Facebook)

To find out more about these classes call 845-481-7312. Make sure to leave your name and if you are calling from an organization. These courses can be taught at your organization's meeting location or your business office.

