Hiding Spots Burglars Search 1st When Invading New York Homes
You might think you have the perfect hiding spot. But, turns out criminals probably know your spot. Find out the 10 hiding spots burglars will always search first.
Reader’s Digest recently named the "10 Hiding Spots Burglars Always Look First."
"You might think your hiding spot is safe, but burglars know your tricks," Reader's Digest states.
Reader's Digest spoke with McGoey Security Consulting President Chris McGoey and Robert Siciliano, security analyst for Hotspot Shield to craft the list. See the full list below:
Burglaries Dropped In New York State In Past 20 Years
Now that you know the spots to not hide your valuables, let's look at recent burglary stats in New York State.
The great news is that burglaries have drastically dropped in the past 20 years.
In 2000, the Index Crime Rate for burglaries across New York State was 427.5. That number has dropped to 152.4 in 2022, the last year currently on record by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.
Burglaries Increase Recently In New York State, New York City
However, the bad news, burglaries increased by nearly 10 percent across New York State from 2021 to 2022, according to the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services.
In the same time frame, burglaries increased by nearly 30 percent in New York City.
