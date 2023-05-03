SP: Dealers Caught With Drugs In ‘Hidden Trap’ In Upstate New York

Two alleged drug dealers from New York City were allegedly caught in the Hudson Valley hiding drugs in a "hidden trap."

On Monday, New York State Police announced an arrest following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Ulster County

SP: Troopers Find Cocaine in a Hidden Trap of a Vehicle During a Traffic Stop on Interstate 87 in Plattekill

NYSP NYSP loading...

On Wednesday, April 26 around 10:30 a.m., New York State Police from the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit were patrolling Interstate 87 in the town of Plattekill, when they observed a 2008 Mercedes Benz- ML55 traveling north in alleged violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 36-year-old Jonathan Persaud from Jamaica, New York and his passenger 39-year-old Anthony Henry from Queens, New York.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

While speaking with troopers, Anthony Henry identified himself by another name and date of birth, police allege. But troopers eventually learned his real identity.

Cocaine Found In Trap Door, Police Say

Troopers were given permission to search the car. During the search, with the help of K9 Kell, 32 grams of cocaine was found in a hidden compartment in the vehicle, police say.

Henry and Persaud were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, all felonies.

Henry was additionally charged with criminal impersonation in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Both were arraigned in Plattekill Town Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

