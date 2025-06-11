Hidden Police Crackdown Now Underway On New York Roads

Troopers just launched a massive crackdown across New York — and they’re not using just the usual patrol cars. Here’s what drivers need to know before hitting the road this week.

New York State Police announced that "Speed Week" is here.

Speed Week Arrives In New York State

This week, until Sunday, June 15, New York State Police will be spending extra time looking for speeding and aggressive drivers during a special weeklong traffic enforcement initiative.

During "Speed Week," troopers will be using both marked and unmarked police vehicles. The unmarked police cruisers are called Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles.

"The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Speeding Kills

The reason for this week's enforcement is that speeding is the leading factor in about 33 percent of all fatal accidents in New York, officials say.

Recent data shows that 307 fatal crashes and 11,631 personal injury crashes were caused by speed in New York in 2023.

"Speeding by all vehicle types, as well as other traffic violations, will be heavily enforced throughout the week in addition to normal year-round enforcement," New York State Police adds.

Police will also be on highways targeting drivers who violate the state's Move Over law. Troopers will also be watching for other traffic violations, including distracted or impaired drivers and vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Last Year's Speed Week Results

Last year, New York State Police issued 22,476 total traffic tickets, including 11,175 for speeding and 592 for violations of the Move Over law.

