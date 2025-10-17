These New York Hometowns Are About To See Massive Protests

New York State is preparing for what could be the largest anti-Trump march in history.

The "No Kings" protests are set for Saturday across the country and in New York State.

No Kings Protests Planned Across New York State

Organizers say it’s part of a national push to “defend democracy” and reject what they call King-like behavior from President Donald Trump.

“As the president escalates his authoritarian power grab, the NO KINGS non-violent movement continues to rise stronger. We are united once again,” organizers wrote on their website. “America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people.”

The “No Kings” movement first gained attention in June when thousands marched on Trump’s birthday — and now, they say, they’re back to remind the president that America “has no kings.

Now, organizers say they’re ramping up again because Trump is “doubling down — sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle.”

Where Rallies Are Planned

The rallies are expected to draw historic crowds across the Hudson Valley and New York.

Below is a list of events planned.

Westchester County

Larchmont: 10 a.m. at the Down to Earth Larchmont Farmers Market.

Yonkers (Downtown Rally): 10:30 a.m. at Van Der Donck Park (41 Dock Street).

Yonkers (Hudson Fulton Memorial Park): 12 p.m. at 1025-1043 Warburton Avenue.

Mamaroneck: 4 p.m. at Harbor Island Park.

New Rochelle: 9 a.m. at the U.S. Postal Service (255 North Avenue).

Ossining: 2 p.m. at Louis Engel Waterfront Park (25 Westerly Road).

Rockland County

Nanuet: 12 p.m. at the intersection of NY-59 and North Middletown Road.

Dutchess County

Beacon: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Address requires sign-up.

Poughkeepsie: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Victor C. Waryas Park.

Poughkeepsie: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5 Winslow Gate Road, across from Marist University.

Rhinebeck: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lions Minipark.

Orange County

Cornwall: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Cornwall Plaza sidewalk.

Goshen: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 255 Main Street.

Middletown: 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Boston Market sidewalk.

Newburgh: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March starting at Montgomery and 2nd streets.

Warwick: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Address requires sign-up.

Ulster County

Kingston: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Academy Green Park.

Gardiner: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 137 Main Street.

Saugerties: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Market and Main streets.

Woodstock: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodstock Elementary School.

Sullivan County

Monticello: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Broadway and Jefferson Street.

Capital Region

Greenwich: 11:30 a.m. at Mowry Park (147 Main Street).

Troy (Rensselaer County): Nonviolent demonstration at William D. Chamberlain Riverfront Park starting at 3 p.m..

Albany: Rally organized by the NYCLU with a marching contingent.

Glens Falls: 10 a.m. at City Park (Maple Street).

New York City

Times Square (Anchor March): 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Father Duffy Square (47th and Broadway). Participants should enter from the north.

Labor March (Joining Times Square): 11 a.m. at Duarte Square (Canal Street and 6th Avenue). This labor-focused march will travel north to join the main Times Square event.

Brooklyn (Park Slope): Gathering at Grand Army Plaza.

Staten Island: Protest at 1698 Victory Boulevard.

Harlem: Rally at West 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The Bronx (Riverdale): Protest planned for Seton Park.

Queens (Multiple Locations): Events at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills, Francis Lewis Boulevard and 73rd Avenue, and the Rockaway Beach Amphitheater on Cross Bay Parkway.

Long Island

Medford (Suffolk County): 10 a.m. at the Park and Ride at 1933 County Road 83.

South Huntington (Suffolk County): 12 p.m. at Jericho Turnpike and Walt Whitman Road.

Port Jefferson Station (Suffolk County): 11:30 a.m. at Train Car Park (Rose Avenue).

Central New York

Hamilton (Madison County): Rally with guest speakers and music. Donations of non-perishable food or hygiene products are encouraged.

Mohawk Valley

Cobleskill (Schoharie County): 12 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Centre Park (514 West Main Street).

Rome (Oneida County): 12 p.m. at Fort Stanwix National Monument (100 North James Street).

Finger Lakes Region

Geneseo (Livingston County): 10 a.m. at Geneseo Veterans Memorial (132 Main Street).

Henrietta (Monroe County): 2 p.m. at Town Hall (475 Calkins Road).

Corning (Steuben County): 12 p.m. at Centerway Square.

Newark (Wayne County): 11:30 a.m. at Newark Central Park (108-198 Maple Court).

Hector (Schuyler County): 1 p.m. at Schuyler County Courts (35, 105, 9th Street).

Rochester (Monroe County): 12 p.m. at Genesee Gateway Park (151 Mount Hope Avenue).

Southern Tier

Norwich (Chenango County): Demonstration in East Park starting at 1 p.m..

North Country

North Country Potsdam (St. Lawrence County): 11 a.m. at Ives Park (3 Riverview Drive)

Smaller, independent events or those organized at the last minute may also be planned.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he plans to march.

Republican leadership has criticized the protests, even dubbing it a "hate America rally."

