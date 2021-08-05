Here’s What Needs To Happen For Cuomo to be Impeached in New York

Gov. Cuomo could become just the second New York governor to be impeached. Here are the steps that need to happen for Cuomo to be impeached.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced independent investigators concluded that the Governor sexually harassed multiple women.

After nearly five months, investigators concluded that:

Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments

The governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

The Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.”

The investigators find that Governor Cuomo’s actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies.

Soon after President Joe Biden said Cuomo should "resign" and a growing number of top Democrats in the nation and across New York State are calling on Cuomo to resign. You can see the complete list below.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who controls Cuomo's impeachment probe, said the report indicates someone who is not fit for office.

The New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee is in the middle of the impeachment probe and is expected to meet Monday, officials say.

The New York State Assembly needs only a majority vote to impeach Cuomo. 106 of the 150 seats on the New York State Assembly are Democrats. 76 votes are needed to impeach Cuomo, according to CNN. CLICK HERE to see top New York Democrats who think Cuomo should resign.

Here's who becomes New York's governor if Cuomo is impeached.

If Cuomo is impeached by the New York State Assembly he would then go to trial. The trial will be held by the New York State Senate where Democrats hold 43 of the 63 seats. 66 percent of the New York State Senate would need to find Cuomo guilty.

If Cuomo is found guilty he would be removed from office. If he is found not guilty he would return to being New York's governor.

Gov. Cuomo says he won't resign. He's disputing the bombshell sexual harassment report and said the allegations are false. He called the report unfair and biased.

