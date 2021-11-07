Help Keep the Community Warm by Donating to This Hudson Valley Coat Drive
Today marks the start of a brand new month. What will you do to make a positive change in your life, or someone else by helping out in the community?
November also marks the start of the season of giving. With Thanksgiving coming up this month, it's always a great time to reflect, notice what you are grateful for and spread kindness throughout.
If you have any outerwear, coats or jackets that you will not be using this year, consider donating them. From October 10, 2021 through November 15, 2021, a Hudson Valley organization is hosting a community coat drive event.
This collaboration will also be done with multiple organizations but one especially with a local animal shelter, Pets Alive out of Middletown, New York.
Wallkill East Rotary, also located in Middletown, New York, will be available to collect gently used or worn winter coats. They can range from children's sizes to men's and women's as well. These donations will then be distributed to local residents in our community.
To find out more info, you can contact a Wallkill East Rotarian to make a donation. You can also drop off the coats at one of these locations below.
Middletown
- Alan Turken, Allstate Insurance
- Frank's Custom Shoe Fitting
- YMCA of Middletown
- 12th Rock
- Garnet Health Foundation
- JGS CPA's
- Pets Alive
Montgomery
- Keller Williams Realty
Pine Bush
- Tri-County Community Partnership
Circleville
- Walden Savings Bank
Goshen
- Dream Vacations
To find out more here, click here.
Hudson Valley Cocktails for Cold Weather
Fully Embrace Fall at These 13 Hudson Valley Cideries
Will you be making a donation? Perhaps, you could clean out your closet at the same time and see what someone else could benefit from it. Let us know below, happy helping!