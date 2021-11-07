Help Keep the Community Warm by Donating to This Hudson Valley Coat Drive

Today marks the start of a brand new month. What will you do to make a positive change in your life, or someone else by helping out in the community?

November also marks the start of the season of giving. With Thanksgiving coming up this month, it's always a great time to reflect, notice what you are grateful for and spread kindness throughout.

If you have any outerwear, coats or jackets that you will not be using this year, consider donating them. From October 10, 2021 through November 15, 2021, a Hudson Valley organization is hosting a community coat drive event.

This collaboration will also be done with multiple organizations but one especially with a local animal shelter, Pets Alive out of Middletown, New York.

Wallkill East Rotary, also located in Middletown, New York, will be available to collect gently used or worn winter coats. They can range from children's sizes to men's and women's as well. These donations will then be distributed to local residents in our community.

To find out more info, you can contact a Wallkill East Rotarian to make a donation. You can also drop off the coats at one of these locations below.

Middletown

Alan Turken, Allstate Insurance

Frank's Custom Shoe Fitting

YMCA of Middletown

12th Rock

Garnet Health Foundation

JGS CPA's

Pets Alive

Montgomery

Keller Williams Realty

Pine Bush

Tri-County Community Partnership

Circleville

Walden Savings Bank

Goshen

Dream Vacations

To find out more here, click here.

Will you be making a donation? Perhaps, you could clean out your closet at the same time and see what someone else could benefit from it. Let us know below, happy helping!