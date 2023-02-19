Helipad Returns to Popular Kingston, NY Hospital

LifeNet completes its first mission at the new on-site landing zone.

LifeNet of NY Medevac has over 40 years of air medical experience, with flight crews providing critical care life support to patients throughout New York and Pennsylvania, partnering with EMS, fire and hospitals to bring ICU-level care to those who need it most.

LeifeNet 7-5 serves the Catskill region, responding to calls primarily in Sullivan County, and parts of Delaware County, Ulster County and Orange County in addition to Northern Pennsylvania. They work closely with local EMS and Fire to provide access to specialty care centers and time-sensitive, critical interventions to patients in the community.

LifeNet took over the base when STAT Flight program ended. 7-5 recently upgraded from an AS-350 helicopter to an EC-130 to accommodate larger patients and relatives to ride when appropriate.

Last year, HealthAlliance Hospital opened a new $113 million facility on Mary's Avenue in Kingston to replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus.

New On-Site Landing Zone at HealthAlliance Hospital

HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, NY has a new helipad and LifeNet of New York recently took to social media, and their Facebook page to post about LifeNet 7-5 completing its first mission at the new landing site. They went on to thank all the departments that worked with them to make it possible and those who supported them along the way.

"LifeNet 7-5 on the first mission at the new on-site landing zone at HealthAlliance Hospital. Thank you to the many departments that worked with us to make this possible, and to those that supported us in moving critical patients along the way!"

HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, NY is a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network and operates the 315-bed healthcare system offering advanced medical care.

