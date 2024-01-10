‘Strong Signal’ For ‘Heavy Snow’ Next Week For Hudson Valley, New York
Many parts of the Hudson Valley just dealt with about a foot of snow followed by a month's worth of rain in a few hours. Now another "heavy" snowstorm may be heading our way.
A Hudson Valley weather monitor reached out and tipped off Hudson Valley Post that there's a "strong signal for a big snowstorm" early next week.
Strong Signal For Another Snowstorm Across Hudson Valley
It's too early for Hudson Valley Weather to release a snow forecast, but Hudson Valley Weather's current 5-day forecast does call for snow on Monday.
Some parts of the region could see "heavy snow."
Heavy Snow Possible For Newburgh Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck, Kingston, New Paltz
In some parts of the region, like Newburgh Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck, Kingston, and New Paltz Hudson Valley Weather is calling for "heavy snow"
Hudson Valley Should Prepare For Monday Snowstorm
The Weather Channel's current forecast is also calling for snow on Monday.
Below are the snowfall predictions for the counties in the region:
Orange County
- 2 to 6 Inches Of Snow
Dutchess County
- 1 to 4 Inches Of Snow
Ulster County
- 1 to 4 Inches Of Snow
Sullivan County
- 1 to 4 Inches Of Snow
This storm is still many days away and the forecast, of course, can change between now and Monday. We will continue to update as the storm nears.
News of the new storm comes as the region cleans up for two to four inches of rain. Over the weekend, some parts of the region received 18 inches of snow.