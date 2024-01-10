‘Strong Signal’ For ‘Heavy Snow’ Next Week For Hudson Valley, New York

Many parts of the Hudson Valley just dealt with about a foot of snow followed by a month's worth of rain in a few hours. Now another "heavy" snowstorm may be heading our way.

A Hudson Valley weather monitor reached out and tipped off Hudson Valley Post that there's a "strong signal for a big snowstorm" early next week.

Strong Signal For Another Snowstorm Across Hudson Valley

B Welb B Welb loading...

It's too early for Hudson Valley Weather to release a snow forecast, but Hudson Valley Weather's current 5-day forecast does call for snow on Monday.

Some parts of the region could see "heavy snow."

Heavy Snow Possible For Newburgh Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck, Kingston, New Paltz

robertiez robertiez loading...

In some parts of the region, like Newburgh Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck, Kingston, and New Paltz Hudson Valley Weather is calling for "heavy snow"

Hudson Valley Should Prepare For Monday Snowstorm

The Weather Channel's current forecast is also calling for snow on Monday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Below are the snowfall predictions for the counties in the region:

Denis Torkhov Denis Torkhov loading...

Orange County

2 to 6 Inches Of Snow

Dutchess County

1 to 4 Inches Of Snow

Ulster County

1 to 4 Inches Of Snow

Sullivan County

1 to 4 Inches Of Snow

This storm is still many days away and the forecast, of course, can change between now and Monday. We will continue to update as the storm nears.

News of the new storm comes as the region cleans up for two to four inches of rain. Over the weekend, some parts of the region received 18 inches of snow.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.