Heavily-Armed “Drug Dealer” With AR-15 Busted in Upstate New York
An alleged heavily-armed drug dealer was arrested in Upstate New York. The man is now facing over 25 felony charges.
The East Greenbush Police Department confirmed the arrest on Wednesday.
Upstate New York Man Arrested Following Multiple Search Warrants
Reynaldo Gonzalez 48, of East Greenbush was taken into custody by members of the Shared Services Response Team on Monday. The arrest came after a long investigation conducted by the East Greenbush Police Department and New York State Police.
Gonzalez's charges include 25 felonies, four misdemeanors and a violation after executing multiple search warrants on locations associated with Gonzalez.
Police Allegedly Find AR-15 Rifle, Drugs, Much More
Police allege the multiple search warrants yielded:
- 8 illegal handguns
- 2 shotguns
- 2 rifles
- 1 AR15 (police not the AR-15 rifle is one of the two rifles found)
- Ammunition
- Bulletproof vest
- Extended magazines
- Over 1000 grams of cocaine
- Multiple pills
- Over 150 grams of methamphetamine
- Materials used for packing and sale of drugs
- $985 US Currency
Gonzalez was arraigned in East Greenbush Town Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail on no bail pending further court proceedings.