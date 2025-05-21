Healthcare Access For Millions Of New Yorkers Now In Jeopardy
Governor Hochul says over a million New Yorkers could soon lose health insurance, and a new bill out of Washington might be to blame.
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported that 1.2 million people across the Empire State could be dropped from their insurance if Congress doesn’t act fast.
Over 1.2 Million New Yorkers Could Lose Healthcare
That's according to the Greater New York Hospital Association, which released a memo to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Gov. Hochul is now acting on the "harmful effects of several healthcare provisions already passed from the House Ways & Means and Energy & Commerce committees for the Republican budget reconciliation bill."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The bill aims to curb Medicaid spending. Hochul confirmed the provisions in the proposal jeopardize "healthcare access for millions of New Yorkers.
“House Republicans are unrelenting in their pursuit to slash critical safety net programs like Medicaid that millions of New Yorkers rely on,” Governor Hochul stated.
Read More: Giant Gas Station Operator In New York Closing 1,000 Locations
According to Hochul's office, the Republican bill would cause nearly 1.5 million New Yorkers to lose coverage and become uninsured.
Hochul also says the bill endangers New York's hospitals and other healthcare providers while also costing New York State $13.5 billion each year.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
"I’ll say it again, no one State can backfill these massive cuts - our Republican congressional members must speak out and push back to protect New Yorkers, now," Hochul added.