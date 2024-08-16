Health Care In New York State Among Worst In America, New Study

Potentially thanks to many hospitals with failing or near failing grades for patient safety, New York State ranks among the worst in the nation for healthcare.

Did you know that the average American spends around $13,500 per year on health care?

That's according to the most recent estimate from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Expensive Healthcare In New York

However, expensive healthcare doesn't "necessarily translate" to better medical care, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its report on the States With the Best & Worst Health Care in 2024.

New York State ranked near the bottom.

Health Care In New York State Among Worst In The Nation

According to Wallethub, New York's healthcare system ranked near the bottom of its list.

"WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 key measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcomes. The data set ranges from the average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to the share of the population with health insurance," WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post in an email

New York State Ranked 38th Out Of 50

Health care in New York State ranked 38th out of 50. WalletHub notes, 1 is the best and 25 is average.

Below is more on WalletHub's results on New York's healthcare systems

Overall Rank: 38th

Total Score: 52.97

44th – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium

23rd – Hospital Beds per Capita

4th – Physicians per Capita

29th – Dentists per Capita

9th – % of Insured Adults

3rd – % of Insured Children

24th – % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years

31st – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

27th – % of Medical Residents Retained

Close To 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Leapfrog Group agrees with Wallethub's findings. Leapfrog recently released its 2024 Hospital Safety Grades.

Grades are based on "how well" hospitals "prevent medical errors, accidents and infections."

Three Hospitals In New York State Get An "F" Grade For Patient Safety

These New York hospitals earned an "F" grade for patient safety, according to Leapfrog

Leapfrog assigned a "D" grade to nearly 30 hospitals across the Empire State. A number of hospitals from the Hudson Valley made this list. Note: the list below is in alphabetical order.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

