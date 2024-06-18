Health Advisories For New York State Over Deadly Conditions

Health advisories have been issued for New York State that will last for days.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for most of New York State

Heat Advisory Issued In New York State

Air conditioners and fans are going to be working hard for the next few days as a "heat dome" enters New York State. If you're wondering, a heat dome traps hot air in place, which makes each day feel hotter than the last.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for New Yorkers from noon on Tuesday until Thursday at 8 p.m.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," the National Weather Service states.

Heat index values around 95 to 104 degrees are expected, officials say.

"Highest heat indices are expected at elevations below 1000 feet. If coverage of heat indices in excess of 105 degrees increases, then upgrades to excessive heat warnings may be needed," the National Weather Service states.

Heat Is The Top Weather-Related Killer In New York State

Officials are stressing all take precautions because heat kills more people than other extreme weather events like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, officials say.

Heat kills nearly 200 people each year in the United States, that's more than the other extreme weather events combined, according to the NOAA.

There are also concerns about heat-related illnesses in the coming days and symptoms include headache, dizziness, muscle spasms, and skin bumps.

The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

Air Quality Alert Issued Hudson Valley, New York City, Western New York

Health officials are also worried about the air quality in most of the state. An Air Quality Alert is in place until 11 p.m. Tuesday due to elevated levels of ozone.

The Air Quality Alert was issued by the DEC for the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Western New York.

