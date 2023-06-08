‘Hazardous’ Or ‘Very Unhealthy’ Air May ‘Worsen’ In New York State

New Yorkers are told to expect to deal with more "unhealthy" air.

An Air Quality Health Advisory remains for all of New York State except the Adirondacks

Unhealthy Air For Hudson Valley, NYC Metro, Long Island, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central Western New York

DEC DEC loading...

The air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy' AQI levels in the Hudson Valley, NYC Metro, Long Island, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Central & Western New York, according to the DEC.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The advisory remains in place due to smoke from wildfires in Canada that continues to blanket New York State.

Wear An N95 Mask If You Go Outside In New York

ake1150sb ake1150sb loading...

The New York State Department of Health says residents should limit their outdoor activities and avoid any long-term exposure to smoke.

If you do go outside, health officials say you should wear an N95 mask to protect yourself from particulates and chemicals.

All of the bad air is coming from smoke from hundreds of forest fires in Canada that have burned over nine-million acres so far.

Air Quality May "Worsen" In New York State

AirNow AirNow loading...

Weather experts say the air quality in Canada and elsewhere like New York is "likely to worsen" on Thursday, before getting better over the weekend, according to the New York Times via Newsbreak.

At one point on Wednesday, the Air Quality Index in the New York City region reached nearly 400 which is considered "hazardous" by AirNow.

The Air Quality Index was over 200 for most of the rest of New York State on Wednesday, which is considered "very unhealthy"

The DEC believes the air will be "unhealthy" for most of New York State on Thursday but won't reach the hazardous levels, as it did on Wednesday.

DEC DEC loading...

As of this writing, the Air Quality Index in the Hudson Valley is just below 200, which is considered "unhealthy." The Air Quality Index in the Hudson Valley is expected to drop to around 140 which is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

The Air Quality Index in the Hudson Valley reached "very unhealthy" levels Wednesday afternoon, according to AirNow.Gov.

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley