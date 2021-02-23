Hang Glider Gets Stuck in a Tree in Ulster County

Not how I think this guy wanted his flight to end.

I'm not sure if this is something you'd ever think of doing, but if you do, I hope that it doesn't end they way it did for one guy over the weekend in Ulster County. According to ABC 7, an unidentified man was rescued from a tree over the weekend after his hang glider veered off course.

The man was flying onboard his hang glider, above the small Ulster County town of Cragsmoor, late Saturday afternoon when a strong wind pushed him off course and caused him to get entangled in some branches high up in a tree, in a backyard of a home on Route 52, just south of Ellenville.

After then man landed in the trees he was stuck there for a while until the woman who lives at the home heard him screaming for help in her backyard. The woman told ABC 7, that she called 911 and that the man told her that," a strong wind pushed him into the tree."

When emergency crews responded to the call, it took them about an hour to safely free the pilot for the glider and the tree. The man did sustain minor bumps and bruises from the accident but is expected to be okay. One fire chief on scene told ABC that the man is lucky to be alive.

There's no word on whether or not the man plans on ever hang gliding again, but thank goodness he's okay. A job well done by first responders.