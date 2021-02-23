Good news! Concerts are officially back in the Hudson Valley. Yesterday, The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie announced their first live show of the year. And it’s a good one for classic rockers like us.

Geoff Tate of Queensryche will play The Chance on Nov. 14. The show will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Empire album. Geoff Tate is no stranger to The Chance Theater. He has played there many times over the years, and always to an appreciative sold-out crowd. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM. I can’t wait for live music to return to the Hudson Valley, and now it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer.

The Chance is just one of many music venues here in the Hudson Valley. I think I speak for all of us when I say I’m excited about shows returning to The Bardavon and UPAC, the Civic Center, Bethel Woods and all of the great venues throughout The Hudson Valley. I can't wait to hear who's going to be playing after a year of basically no live music at all. Which brings me to my question for you.

If you could book the music for one of the venues here in the Hudson Valley, who would you try to book? Some of my favorite shows have been close to home and that includes David Bowie, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Lucinda Williams and the list goes on and on. At this point, any live concert is a good one, and I for one am super excited to welcome live music back to the Hudson Valley.