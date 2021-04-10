Eric Church Announces 3 New York Tour Dates for 2021-2022

I've got chills thinking about this.

We've been waiting so long for things to start getting back to normal. For some of us, we haven't been to a live concert for over a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. So when we see tour dates from one of our favorite artists, we have to scream it from the rooftops.

Since the beginning of the COVID lockdown, Eric Church has talked about going back on tour once everything was safe. He wanted his fans to enjoy his music without having to worry about getting sick. But with that, he canceled a whole bunch of tour stops.

Earlier this week, Eric Church was on the cover of Billboard Magazine getting his second dose of the COVID vaccine. The Cheif got his shot and immediately set up his touring schedule.

Eric Church is heading back on the road in 2021-2022 and he's making 3 stops in New York.

The " Gather Again Tour" will kick off on September 17th in Kentucky followed by 3 stops in New York. Unfortunately, no venues in the Hudson Valley, but we'll take what we can get at this point.

You can see Eric at the following New York venues:

Sept. 25, 2021 - KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.

Dec. 4, 2021 - UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.

May 20, 2022 - Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.

Church's MSG show is the last stop on the Gather Again Tour and I have a feeling it will be an emotionally packed house for New York country music fans.



Tickets go on sale for the Gather Again Tour on May 7th (May 4th for Church Choir members).

Who's ready for live music!?

