Barnes & Noble Ulster Avenue Location Set to Close

Moves are being made in Ulster County.

The Town of Ulster Town Clerk Facebook page shared some information this week about plans that have been in place since the end of January.

According to the social media post, Barnes & Noble location at 1177 Ulster Avenue is closing its doors. The space wont be vacant long as a Burlington Coat Factory location will be taking its places.

The Ulster Town Clerk explains that "The Burlington move has been a project before our Town Planning Board." News about Barnes & Noble closing and Burlington moving in was all discussed back on January 21st during the Town Board Meeting.

As for other moves being made, there are rumblings that Five Below will be taking over the old Pier 1 location that was previously located at 1165 Ulster Avenue.

We called the Barnes & Noble Ulster Avenue location and a store associate confirmed that the store is closing. However, they don't know when they'll be closing and they are "planning on relocating somewhere in the community."

To stay up to date with the latest in Ulster County and their Planning Board projects, you can follow along online. All meetings, including audio and YouTube links, can be found on the Town of Ulster website underneath the "Meetings" tab.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hudson Valley has seen several businesses close their doors. Local businesses are still struggling to keep their doors open after almost a year of lockdown and quarantine.

Are you sad to see the Ulster Avenue Barnes & Noble location go? Chime in on Facebook.