Dutchess County Reports Case of ‘Deadlier’ UK COVID Strain

Dutchess County has reportedly encountered the new UK variant of the coronavirus. Was it only a matter of time?

We've been dealing with this pandemic globally for over year now. Not much should shock us in regards to the virus at this point. Though we shouldn't be surprised that doesn't mean that we shouldn't be cautious.

Scientists and doctors predicted early during the pandemic that this virus could and probably would mutate like the flu and it has. There are now new strands of COVID-19 all over the world and they have made them into the United States. This past weekend one was traced in our own backyard.

According to a statement from Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, he was notified that the New York State Department of Health discovered that a resident in Dutchess County had tested positive for the UK COVID variant. In the statement Molinaro noted that he expected to see cases pop up in Dutchess has the UK strain has already been discovered in neighboring counties.

"We must stay vigilant - wear your mask, wash your hands, respect your health and the health of others. This confirmed case highlights the need to get residents vaccinated as quickly as possible and I will continue our push for increased vaccine allocation including a partnership with the State for a mass vaccination site here in Dutchess County.” - Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro

According to WebMD, the UK COVID may be more deadly to people with preexisting conditions than the previous strain. The vaccine also shows to be effective against both strains.

