Half-Million Trucks, SUVS In New York Will Fail Inspection, Easy Fix

Around 500,000 trucks and SUVs driven in New York are under a serious recall.

Close to a half-million GM pickup trucks and SUVs are being recalled due to issues with the low brake fluid warning system.

Low Brake Fluid Warning Malfunction Prompts Recall

A software malfunction might prevent vehicles from displaying a warning light if brake fluid is low.

"Without a warning light, the vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash" the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states the recall notice.

General Motors, (GM) is recalling certain 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, and Escalade ESV vehicles.

In total, 449,671 vehicles are recalled.

The recall includes several different 2023 or 2024 models including:

Cadillac Recall

Cadillac Escalade

Year: 2023-2024

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Year: 2023-2024

Chevrolet Recall

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Year: 2023

Chevy Tahoe

Year: 2023-2024

Chevy Suburban 1500

Year: 2023-2024

GMC Recall

GMC Sierra 1500

Year: 2023

GMC Yukon

Year: 2023-2024

GMC Yukon XL

Year: 2023-2024

"The electronic brake control module software may fail to display a warning light when a loss of brake fluid occurs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 135, 'Light Vehicle Brake Systems,'" the NHTSA states.

Remedy Needed

The Electronic Brake Control Module software will be updated through an over-the-air (OTA) update or by a dealer, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 28, 2024.

