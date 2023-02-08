Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.
Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun.
Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School
School officials quickly began an investigation with the Clarkstown Police Department (CPD) School Resource Officer (SRO).
"Carrying a weapon onto school property is a violation of the law in New York State. The Nanuet School District has a zero-tolerance policy against unlawful behavior in our schools," Nanuet Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin R. McCahill stated. "I want to thank Clarkstown Police for its swift response to this serious incident. It is important for the community to know that this report was made by an individual who followed our Emergency Response protocols which encourages immediate reports of any potential threats to the safety of our members of our school community"
The weapon was secured without incident. No injuries were reported.
Nanuet Student Brings Gun To High School
A Rockland County Grand jury indicted a 15-year-old boy for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
The teen brought a loaded .380 caliber pistol inside Nanuet High School on January 30, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.
“The safety of our children while in school is paramount. I want to thank the teachers, school administrators, and officers from the Clarkstown Police Department for their quick and responsible actions to protect all the students and faculty within Nanuet High School. The illegal possession of a firearm will not be tolerated in Rockland County, especially in our schools," Walsh said.
The School Resource Officer and detectives from the Clarkstown Police Department responded and took possession of the weapon. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation, reviewing video surveillance and conducting interviews, which resulted in the arrest of the teen, officials say.