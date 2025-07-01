Popular Grocery Store In New York Closing All Stores Soon

One of New York’s most visited grocery stores is going dark this week, and it’s not just one location.

Here's what you need to know before heading out.

Will Costco Be Open In New York State On July 4th?

Costco recently closed all stores across New York State on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, and on Easter Sunday on April 20.

That trend will continue on Friday, July 4th

All New York Costco Warehouses To Close On The Same Day

There are about 20 Costco warehouses across the Empire State. All will be closed on Independence Day.

This will allow employees the chance to celebrate the nation's independence with family and friends rather than having to go to work.

Costco also closes its warehouses on New Year’s Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

