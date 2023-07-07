When Will ‘Going out of Business’ Sales Start at New York Christmas Tree Shop Stores?
With 70+ Christmas Tree Shop stores expected to close soon, many are wondering when will "going-out-of-business" sales start.
As the country prepares to live in a world without any Christmas Tree Shop stores many are wondering if and when the popular discount retail store will be holding any sort of "going out of business" sales.
Christmas Tree Shop Closing All Stores
Just a few days ago we learned that the 70+ Christmas Tree Shop (CTS) stores across the country will soon be closing after the company reportedly defaulted on a bankruptcy loan. According to court papers filed last week a default on this type of loan will now force CTS to close all of its stores including all New York locations soon unless someone steps in to save the company.
Going Out of Business Sales at Christmas Tree Shops
CTS filed papers on June 29th in court stating that they were "going to conduct going out of business sales" at its remaining stores according to FOX. It's unclear when each store would begin the final sales but the company did say the earliest they could "kick off" going-out-of-business sales would be Thursday, July 6th at some stores. Most stores are expected to having their closing sales up and running by this weekend.
Sales Will Happen at These New York Christmas Tree Shop Locations
CTS didn't release the exact date each store will start their sales (some have already begun) but according to some Hudson Valley shoppers, each of the CTS Hudson Valley stores has begun to see fewer and fewer products on store shelves. The following New York locations will be holding sales soon:
- 1895 South Hill Road Route 9, Poughkeepsie, New York
- 1100 North Galleria Drive, Middletown, New York
- 1425 Central Avenue, Albany, New York
- 132 Northern Lights Plaza, North Syracuse, New York
- 85 Bricktown Way, Staten Island, New York
- 393 North Central Ave., Hartsdale, New York
- 790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252, Rochester, New York
- 420 Harry L Drive, Johnson City, New York
- 1150 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, New York
- 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500, Amherst, New York
- 1791 Old Country Rd CR58, Riverhead, New York
Christmas Tree Stores Going-Out-of-Business Sales
The following CTS stores will also be holding going-out-of-business sales soon:
- 655 Route 132, Hyannis, Massachusetts
- 425 Main Street, West Dennis, Massachusetts
- Routes 6A and 28, Orleans, Massachusetts
- 99 East Main Road, Middletown, Rhode Island
- 1000 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
- Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane, Warwick, Rhode Island
- 15 Stockwell Drive, Avon, Massachusetts
- 28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South, Lynnfield, Massachusetts
- 120 Hale Road, Manchester, Connecticut
- 92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28, Salem, New Hampshire
- 50 Holyoke Street PO Box 10177, Holyoke, Massachusetts
- 220 Indian River Road, Orange, Connecticut
- 1505 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, Massachusetts
- 490 Payne Road, Scarborough, Maine
- 1298 Worcester Street, Natick, Massachusetts
- 41 Gusabel Ave., Nashua, New Hampshire
- 100 Cypress Street, Williston, Vermont
- 65 Faunce Corner Road, North Dartmouth, Massachusetts
- 177 Middlesex Ave., Somerville, Massachusetts
- 300 Ikea Drive, Paramus, New Jersey
- 2130 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
- 100 Trotters Way, Freehold, New Jersey
- 42 Whitten Road, Augusta, Maine
- 4001 Shoppes Blvd., Moosic, Pennsylvania
- 479 Rt. 70 East, Brick, New Jersey
- 5450 Brandywine Parkway, Brandywine, Delaware
- 2935 Concord Road, York, Pennsylvania
- 340 Patriots Place, Foxboro, Massachusetts
- 824 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, Connecticut
- 1584 White Mt. Highway, North Conway, New Hampshire
- 100 Durgin Lane, Portsmouth, New Hampshire
- 916 Airport Center Drive, Allentown, Pennsylvania
- 4690 High Pointe Blvd., Swatara, Pennsylvania
- 17151 Cole Road, Hagerstown, Maryland
- 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio
- 13361 Hall Road, Utica, Michigan
- 1230 N US Hwy 31, Greenwood, Indiana
- 2925 Festival Way, Waldorf, Maryland
- 23869 Eureka Road, Taylor, Michigan
- 5851 North Grape Road, Mishawaka, Indiana
- 230 Consumers Square, Mays Landing, New Jersey
- 365 Route 202/206, Bridgewater, New Jersey
- 327 Mount Hope Avenue, Rockaway, New Jersey
- 1336 Hansel Ave, Florence, Kentucky
- 350 Route 22 West, Springfield, New Jersey
- 1210 Bridford Pkwy East, Greensboro, North Carolina
- 239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy, Augusta, Georgia
- 2088 Interchange Road, Erie, Pennsylvania
- 46 Springer Drive, Bangor, Maine
- 2053 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina
- 1117 Woodruff Road, Greenville, South Carolina
- 9819 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, Virginia
- 130 East Altamonte Drive State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, Florida
- 1775 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, New Jersey
- 8801-7 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida
- 19563 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
- 1728 US Route 46, Woodland Park, New Jersey
- 8020 Mediterranean Drive, Estero, Florida
- 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, Florida
- 39 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts
- 64 Leona Drive, Middleboro, Massachusetts