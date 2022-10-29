It has been a while since I have told you about how you can support your local fire departments by attending one of their fundraisers. The pandemic really put a hold on all those great food events that firehouses always have each month to raise money.

Lately, I am starting to see posts pop up about pancake breakfasts and more so I thought it would be a good time to post a calendar for things I found going on for November. If you don't see your event let us know we will add it. And remember even if it isn't your fire department you can still go and enjoy the food and the fun.

Fire House Fundraisers for November

November 2nd, 2022 (Every Wednesday Night) BINGO Night - Doors open at 5:30 PM, Selling Starts at 6 PM and calling at 7 PM at Wall hook, Ladder and Hose Co. - 112 Bona Ventura Avenue in Wallkill, New York.

November 5th, 2022 - All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast - Donations Accepted from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Esopus Fire Department - 1142 Broadway (Route 9W) Esopus, New York.

November 12th, 2022 - Chicken BBQ - In honor of Veteran's Day all Veterans with ID will eat for free. Eat In or Take Out from 4 PM to & PM at the Salt Point Fire House 30 Cottage Street - Tickets are $18 Seniors $15.

Remember you can always help your local firehouse by becoming a volunteer. Don't worry if you aren't a firefighter they have lots of things you can do to help other than fighting fires. But hey if you know someone who wants to be a firefighter make sure you encourage them to find out more at their local firehouse.

