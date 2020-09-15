Genius Invention Might Just Save Halloween in the Hudson Valley

An easy to make contraption is just what we need to keep trick-or-treating safe in 2020.

Last month I posted a plea to residents in the Hudson Valley to start planning now to make sure Halloween isn't canceled. I suggested creating a display to put in front of your home with a bowl of candy for kids to pick up themselves, but a Facebook user has come up with what I think is an even better idea.

Andrew Beattie shared his genius new invention on his Facebook page this weekend. A photo of the six-foot-long contraption quickly gained praise from parents everywhere and has already been shared over 51,000 times.

Painted in Halloween black and orange, the invention was developed to create an entirely "touch-free experience for trick-or-treaters." Dubbed the candy chute, Beattie's innovative design makes it possible to hand out candy to kids while still social distancing.

Made from a six-foot cardboard shipping tube, the chute allows homeowners to insert candy in one end and slide it down into a trick-or-treater's bag without any close contact. Positioned on an angle from the top of a door stoop, Beattie's candy chute will have a sign posted below it, directing kids where to place their bag to collect the incoming treats.

I don't know about you, but this sounds like a genius idea and something that kids would love even if we weren't in the middle of a pandemic.

