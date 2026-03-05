Gas Prices Surge Across New York: Expected To Get Much Worse
Drivers across New York are seeing gas prices climb fast and experts warn the spike may just be getting started.
Just after the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran last weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers that she expects gas prices to rise because of the attack.
Boy, was she right.
Gas Prices Skyrocket Across New York State
According to AAA, the statewide average for regular gasoline has jumped to about $3.16 per gallon, up sharply from around $3.00 just a week ago.
In some areas, prices reportedly surged 9 to 10 cents overnight, catching many drivers off guard.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The increases aren’t hitting every part of the state equally. On Long Island, gas is averaging about $3.07 per gallon, which is 21 cents higher than last week. In New York City, some stations are already charging more than $4.00 per gallon.
Other areas are seeing prices rise as well. The Utica/Rome region is averaging about $3.27, while drivers in Rockland County are paying around $3.23 per gallon.
What’s Driving The Spike
One major issue is escalating tensions involving Iran, which has disrupted oil tanker traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz.
That shipping route carries a large portion of the world’s oil supply, so any instability there tends to send global prices higher.
As a result, crude oil prices have been climbing toward $100 per barrel, raising costs for gasoline across the United States.
Prices Could Climb Even Higher
Analysts say if tensions in the Middle East continue, drivers could soon see another 20 to 30 cent increase at the pump.
That means motorists across New York may want to brace for higher fuel costs heading into the spring travel season
Do you remember the price of gas when you were born or when you started driving? Find out below:
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
Most Dangerous Places To Drive In New York State
Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State
Keep Reading: