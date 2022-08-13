A Gamer Put Newburgh, New York in Minecraft and it’s Stunning
Video games have evolved a lot in my lifetime. I remember sitting in front of a tiny television set with an NES, pistol controller and Duck Hunt thinking gaming has absolutely peaked. 30 years later I'm amazed with the endless possibilities that can come from a game.
I had to do a double take when I first saw this. A gamer is making the City of Newburgh in Minecraft and it looks absolutely astonishing.
There's a page on Twitter called The Newburgh Project. The creator showcases his design of Newburgh in the Game of Minecraft. The page is described as a walking museum of Newburgh, New York. Check out some of the buildings.
