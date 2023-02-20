Space Adventure Mini Golf has opened in Middletown.

With locations at Palisades and Poughkeepsie, it was only a matter of time before Middletown would get a Space Adventure, and that finally happened over the weekend.

Space Adventure Mini Golf is the East Coast's Largest Indoor Glow in the Dark Miniature Golf, Arcade and Mirror Maze totaling 7,000 square feet with 18 holes. The space has illuminated 3D sculptures with a Galaxy, Alien-themed decor with custom-made giant-sized props with alien landscapes, a spaceship, astronauts and animals.

The spot is already a popular entertainment destination at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack, NY (Rockland County) and Poughkeepsie Galleria (Duchess County). Now Orange County gets a chance to get in on the fun.

Space Adventure Mini Golf Open at Galleria at Crystal Run

The Galleria at Crystal in Middletown took to social media and their Facebook page over the weekend to announce that Space Adventure Mini Golf is now open.

"We are so excited to announce that Space Adventure Mini Golf is NOW OPEN! 🎉 Start off Winter Break by visiting them on the lower level near Urban Air and AMC Theatres!" -The Galleria at Crystal Run

This new spot seems like a great place to bring the family or maybe just for a fun date with your significant other to enjoy a unique experience of glow-in-the-dark fun! Great to see more cool stuff coming to the Galleria at Crystal Run.

Get our free mobile app