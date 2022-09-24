Full List of Spirit Halloween Locations Across The Hudson Valley
Trick-or-Treat! Before you know it kids (and let's face it, some adults) will be dressing up and getting ready to celebrate spooky season.
It's never too early to start planning out your Halloween costume, right? Personally, I already have about 6 costumes picked out for my puppy. He's going to love it!
Anyway, if you're needing some inspiration for your Halloween 2022 costume there is no shortage of places to look. Spirit Halloween has been brewing up Halloween fun since the last few weeks of August all across the Hudson Valley.
Popular Halloween Costume Predictions for 2022
Now I'm no expert, but I've paid close attention to trends this year. I have a feeling that with the super huge success of Stranger Things Season 4, we'll see a lot of kids and adults dressed up like their favorite Hawkins Indiana native. But lets be real, you're going to see a ton of Eddie Munson-'Hellfire Club'-t-shirt-wearing trick-or-treaters.
Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney + right on time (September 30th) for Halloween. You know the Sanderson Sister imposters will be lining the Hudson Valley streets on October 31st.
Spirit Halloween Locations in The Hudson Valley
If you live in a town with empty building space, it's most likely a Spirit Halloween store. Here's a list of where you can go Halloween shopping in the Hudson Valley:
Poughkeepsie, NY
2519 South Road
Newburgh, NY
At the former NY Company