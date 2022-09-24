Full List of Spirit Halloween Locations Across The Hudson Valley

Trick-or-Treat! Before you know it kids (and let's face it, some adults) will be dressing up and getting ready to celebrate spooky season.

It's never too early to start planning out your Halloween costume, right? Personally, I already have about 6 costumes picked out for my puppy. He's going to love it!

Anyway, if you're needing some inspiration for your Halloween 2022 costume there is no shortage of places to look. Spirit Halloween has been brewing up Halloween fun since the last few weeks of August all across the Hudson Valley.

Popular Halloween Costume Predictions for 2022

Now I'm no expert, but I've paid close attention to trends this year. I have a feeling that with the super huge success of Stranger Things Season 4, we'll see a lot of kids and adults dressed up like their favorite Hawkins Indiana native. But lets be real, you're going to see a ton of Eddie Munson-'Hellfire Club'-t-shirt-wearing trick-or-treaters.

Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney + right on time (September 30th) for Halloween. You know the Sanderson Sister imposters will be lining the Hudson Valley streets on October 31st.

Spirit Halloween Locations in The Hudson Valley

If you live in a town with empty building space, it's most likely a Spirit Halloween store. Here's a list of where you can go Halloween shopping in the Hudson Valley:

Poughkeepsie, NY

At the former Burlington Coat Factory (The Shoppes at South Hills)

1895 South Road

At the former Pier 1 (Spackenkill Plaza)

2519 South Road

Newburgh, NY At the former NY Company 1401 New York 300

Kingston, NY

Nextdoor to Ashleigh Furniture

705 Frank Sottile Boulevard

Middletown, NY

At the former Toys R US

88 Dunning Road

Hudson, NY

At the former Shoprite (Fairview Plaza)

70 Healy Boulevard

Peekskill, NY

Nextdoor to the Dollar Tree

1831 Main St

Did you know Spirit Halloween actually has a movie coming out this year too? I had no clue, check out the trailer below:

31 Pumpkin Patches Across The Hudson Valley To Visit This Fall We came up with a list of 31 popular Hudson Valley pumpkin patches to visit this fall. Which one is your favorite?

Cold Weather Cocktails of the Hudson Valley This is just a sample of some of the hearty cocktails served up at some of your favorite Hudson Valley bars and restaurant this time of year. As we discover more we will add them to the list.