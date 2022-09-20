Annual Zombie Run to be held In Middletown, New York

I feel like I have to start this article by saying that in my entire life I have only run in one official 5K. I am not exactly built to run. Even in my early days I never had a runner's stature but I am thinking this type of running event requires more than a runner's physique.

I didn't even realize that they were still doing these types of events in New York much less the Hudson Valley. I figured with the end of the Walking Dead series Zombie Runs had gone to the wayside but not true. There is a run alive and well in Middletown New york.

Annual Zombie Run in Middletown, New York

Photo by Simon Wijers on Unsplash Photo by Simon Wijers on Unsplash loading...

I always laugh when I see social media post that says "if you see me running, kill what's chasing me" but the reality is that would probably be the case if I was running. The fact is I don't run. I am the person who would get eaten alive.

All of this aside let's talk about the annual event that is heaps of fun and with be held on October 15th in Middletown. It is the Annual Zombie Run to be held at Sky Blue Sports Complex 162 Ohaire Road in Middletown from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Run From Zombies in Middletown, New York

The Annual Zombie Race is quite fun but it is also a big challenge to put on. The Crew in Middletown were aware of what it would take and they did it, The Zombie Run on October 15th, 2022, will be loads of fun and you still have time to decide if you want to be on Team Zombie or Team Human. this Higher Heritage-MicroGreens To Go Event will be fun for all.

What is a Zombie Run?

Now that you have seen Reed Street Productions of a Zombie Run you are in for a treat. The course set in Middletown, NY is just as tough and just as challenging.

