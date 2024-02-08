Freezing Newborn Abandoned In Hudson Valley, Mom May Be In Danger

An investigation is underway after a newborn was found abandoned in the Hudson Valley. Police don't know if the mom is safe.

The baby was found inside an apartment building in the Lower Hudson Valley

Newborn Found In Yonkers, New York

The days-old baby was left abandoned in a Yonkers apartment building.

The newborn baby girl was found crying in the hallway of an apartment building on Chestnut Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A good Samaritan wrapped the girl in a blanket.

Police confirmed the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation. She's believed to be in stable condition.

Parents Haven't Been Found In Westchester County, New York

It's unclear if the mother lives in the apartment or knows anyone who does.

New York State law does allow parents to legally abandon a newborn up to 30 days old without fear of prosecution, but the infant must be dropped off at a designated safe location.

