Would you get excited if Frasier was your bartender?

Yes, most people know Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane from the hit show 'Frasier', but he seems to be appearing a lot lately in the Hudson Valley...just being himself.

A few months ago Grammer was recently spotted at the beautiful Barton Orchards in Poughquag. No, he wasn't there for filming, he was there to talk about his beer company Faith American Brewing Company, and brought some beer for everyone to enjoy. He also did some guest bartending there and really got the party started.

Kelsey Grammer's Hudson Valley Connection:

Not only is Faith American Brewing Company based out of the Catskills, but Grammer also spent a lot of time in the Hudson Valley when he was a young boy. It's rumored that he's owned a home in Margaretville, NY for many years now. He's been very outspoken on how he's enjoyed his time right here in the Hudson Valley, so it's no surprise he's made some roots here.

Recently he was photographed in another cool Hudson Valley spot.

Where was Kelsey Grammer recently spotted in the Hudson Valley?

Belleayre Mountain is a beautiful ski resort that is located in Highmount and it's right in the heart of Ulster County. Many residents go to relax and partake in winter sports like skiing, snowboarding and more. How about we add a celebrity sighting to the fun? KELSEY GRAMMER was recently spotted guest bartending there and it looks like he was having an absolute blast. It also looks like he was pouring his Faith American Beer for one lucky person. Everyone in the picture looks pretty casual, but I have to admit I might be a little starstruck if he handed me a beer.

Cheers to a fun day and to Kelsey Grammer for bringing excitement to the area.

