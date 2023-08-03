Former President From New York State Dines At Popular Pizzeria

A former US President with ties to New York State shocked customers by stopping into a popular pizzeria.

Former President Bill Clinton visited Papa Al's Pizza on Sunday.

"President Bill Clinton paid Papa Al’s a visit this Sunday! Thank you for supporting us!," the Instagram post read.

Clintons Live In Chappaqua, Westchester County, New York

It's unclear why Clinton stopped by the Connecticut pizzeria but Bill and his wife Hillary Clinton live in Chappaqua, Westchester County, New York.

It's just under a 40-minute drive from Chappaqua, New York to Papa Al's in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Google Maps.

During the peak of the pandemic Bill and Hillary Clinton sent over 400 pizzas to hospital workers in the Lower Hudson Valley dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at several hospitals, including White Plains Hospital, St. John's Riverside Hospital in Dobbs Ferry, Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla and St. Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, got very big surprise in late March 2020, pizza from the former President and Secretary of State.

The Clintons thanked the medical staff for protecting their communities. The pizza came with notes, most that read "Thank you for protecting our communities. From Bill and Hillary Clinton."

Days after losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton was spotted with Bill hiking near her home in the Hudson Valley.

Margot Gerster said she was so heartbroken after Clinton’s loss she decided to take a hike with her daughters in Chappaqua. She was shocked to run into the Clintons doing the same thing.

The next month, she was at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz.

