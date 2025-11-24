Unsettling Allegations Emerge From Hudson Valley, New York School
A Hudson Valley student is facing serious charges after officials uncovered alleged disturbing crimes at a local school.
A former Marist student and Westchester County native is facing charges
Unlawful Surveillance At Marist University
Kyle Petrozzi, 22, was arraigned in Dutchess County Court on an indictment returned by a Dutchess County grand jury charging Petrozzi with 16 counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, all class E felonies.
Officials allege that Petrozzi, from Westchester County, was a senior when he set up cameras in the bathrooms at Dyson Hall at the end of the spring semester.
It allegedly happened between April 27 and May 10, 2025.
The bathrooms are gender neutral. Both men and women were filmed inside the bathrooms, officials say.
"This defendant’s alleged actions represent a serious invasion of personal privacy. No one should ever have to worry that a space as private as a bathroom is being monitored," District Attorney Anthony Parisi stated.
Expelled From Marist Weeks Before Graduation
Petrozzi was set to graduate in May, but was expelled due to the allegations, and he is now facing charged.
"Marist University responded quickly and worked closely with law enforcement throughout the investigation. We are grateful to the Marist community for their support and to the victims, whose cooperation was essential to the case,” Parisi added.
