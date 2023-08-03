Forest Rangers Bust More Illegal Campers In Upstate New York
Forest Rangers busted up illegal campsites in Upstate New York days after the DEC found over 60 illegally camping in the Hudson Valley.
On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review.
More illegal campers were ticketed in this week's report.
Illegal Camping In The Village of Tupper Lake, Franklin County, New York
Large Group Busted For 'Illegal Camping' In Ulster County
Recently the DEC busted a large group for illegal camping in Ulster County. Forest Rangers were notified that about 60 people were setting up camp on Giant's Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area in the Town of Shandaken, Ulster County.
The large group was visiting the Hudson Valley from New Jersey, according to the DEC.
Forest Rangers found the group and taught them about wilderness regulations, the DEC reports.
Large Group From New Jersey Busted For "Illegal Camping" In Town of Shandaken, New York
Rangers issued tickets to the trip leaders for exceeding the permitted group size and provided information about several legal camping site options.