Forest Rangers Bust More Illegal Campers In Upstate New York

Forest Rangers busted up illegal campsites in Upstate New York days after the DEC found over 60 illegally camping in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review.

More illegal campers were ticketed in this week's report.

Illegal Camping In The Village of Tupper Lake, Franklin County, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Large Group Busted For 'Illegal Camping' In Ulster County

DEC DEC loading...

Recently the DEC busted a large group for illegal camping in Ulster County. Forest Rangers were notified that about 60 people were setting up camp on Giant's Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area in the Town of Shandaken, Ulster County.

The large group was visiting the Hudson Valley from New Jersey, according to the DEC.

Forest Rangers found the group and taught them about wilderness regulations, the DEC reports.

Large Group From New Jersey Busted For "Illegal Camping" In Town of Shandaken, New York

490451321 BetaplusZ loading...

Rangers issued tickets to the trip leaders for exceeding the permitted group size and provided information about several legal camping site options.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.