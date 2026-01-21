Growing Confidence In Potentially Prolific Snowstorm For New York

There's growing confidence about a snowstorm this weekend. One local forecaster says the Hudson Valley could see up to 20 inches!

Hudson Valley Weather has been tracking a potentially "prolific" snowstorm this weekend. And now, other weather experts say there's growing confidence of a big snowstorm coming this weekend.

Growing Confidence In Potential Winter Storm For New York Sunday Into Monday

David De Lossy David De Lossy loading...

According to the National Weather Service, "confidence is increasing" that a disruptive winter storm could impact New York State from Sunday into Monday.

"There is potential for moderate to heavy snowfall, but uncertainty remains on where the heaviest snow will fall," the National Weather Service, New York states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The National Weather Service says snow could begin early Sunday morning and linger into part of Monday, with cold air already locked in ahead of the system. Temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing from Friday night into early next week, meaning any snow that falls will stick.

While exact snowfall totals remain uncertain, multiple regional weather watchers are signaling that this storm deserves close attention.

Irina Igumnova Irina Igumnova loading...

Weather analysts at FDW Compound say recent forecast trends show improving odds for a meaningful snow event, noting that small shifts in the storm’s track could make a big difference in who sees light snow versus significant accumulation.

"Heavy Snowfall Sunday and Monday, potential for 10” to 20” of snowfall," First Due Weather from The Compound states.

Ben Noll agrees. Without releasing snowfall predictions, he says the "potential for snow in the Hudson Valley on Sunday-Monday is increasing."

Antikainen Antikainen loading...

Forecasters agree on one key takeaway: this will be cold enough to snow, and the ingredients are coming together for an impactful winter storm somewhere in the region. The biggest remaining question is how far north the heavier snow band reaches.

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Keep Reading: