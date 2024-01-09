Foot Of Snow, Months Worth Of Rain In 1 Day Expected In New York
Another winter storm threatens to cause massive issues in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to take precautions ahead of a second round of bad weather.
Flood Watch, Wind Advisory Issued For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City
Governor Hochul wants New Yorkers to be ready for another winter storm, a "a high precipitation weather event" forecasted to hit New York on Tuesday afternoon and last until Wednesday.
“We are tracking another potentially severe storm system that could bring several inches of rain and possible flooding to some areas of the State starting Tuesday. I have directed State agencies to closely monitor this weather system and they are prepared to provide assistance to our partners at the county level if necessary," Hochul stated.
Snow, Heavy Rain, High Winds Expected For New York State
Forecasts are calling for the system to begin with snow, in some spots of New York, but then quickly transition to rain, except in higher elevations.
A month's worth of rain, or more, is expected to fall across the Hudson Valley in less than one day, according to weather experts.
A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected to cause snow melt and flooding south, especially in portions of the Hudson Valley which already got up to 18 inches of snow.
"The heavy rain and snowmelt are expected to result in river flooding, as well as localized urban and poor drainage flooding. In addition, sustained winds accompanying the system could reach up to 45 mph in some places, and 65-70 mph gusts, especially in areas adjacent to Lake Ontario," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.
High Risk Of Power Outages New York City, Hudson Valley, Long Island, Western New York, Central New York and the North Country
Officials warn there is a "high risk of power outages" across New York State. The storm may produce wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 miles per hour.
“After the weekend weather brought snow across our State, a new storm threatens to cause substantial flooding and gale force winds – posing a risk of power outages and creating unsafe travel conditions,” Hochul said.
Gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, according to Hochul's Office.
1 Foot Of Snow Possible For North Country
The North Country may also see up to a foot of snow, especially in higher elevations, Hochul's Office warned.
About one to three inches of wet snow may fall before rain in Sullivan County and western Ulster County between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
