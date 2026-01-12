Super Flu Symptoms To Watch Out For In New York
Flu cases continue to surge across New York State thanks to a so-called "super flu." These are the symptoms you need to look out for.
A vaccine-resistant "super flu" is causing New York's worst flu season in nearly 30 years.
The "super flu," identified as the H3N2 subclade K variant, often leads to higher fevers, more intense fatigue, and a greater risk of pneumonia.
Sick people say the symptoms usually come on suddenly and intensely, making people feel like they've been hit by a truck.
Common symptoms of the "super flu" include:
High fever and chills:
- Often above 100.4 degrees.
Fevers may last longer, sometimes five to seven days.
Severe muscle and body aches
Extreme fatigue:
- Tiredness that can linger even after other symptoms improve.
Cough
- Often persistent and phlegmy.
Sore throat
Headache or head pressure
Runny or stuffy nose
Gastrointestinal issues:
- Nausea, Vomiting, and Diarrhea
- Gastrointestinal issues are typically seen in children with the ful, but it's being reported much more in adults with this strain
Suggested Remedies For Flu Symptoms
Below are some suggested remedies for flu symptoms.
High Flu Activity In New York State
According to the CDC, most states are reporting high or very high levels of flu activity.
New York State continues to report very high levels of the flu.
The CDC also reports that over eight percent of doctor visits for the week ending December 27th were connected with flu-like sickness. That is the highest percentage since the CDC started tracking that data nearly 30 years ago.
