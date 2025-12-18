New York Reveals Flu Hotspots As Cases Surge Across State

New flu data shows certain parts of New York are seeing infections spike far faster than others.

New data shows the spread of the flu is continuing to worsen across the Hudson Valley and New York State.

Flu Increases 80 Percent After Thanksgiving

According to the New York State Department of Health, the flu remains "prevalent in New York State."

After Thanksgiving, new cases of the flu jumped 80 percent across New York. New cases jumped 30 percent in the most recent week on record.

Since the start of flu season in October, there have already been more than 64,000 cases statewide.

Influenza A is the dominant influenza virus currently spreading in New York.

Hospitalizations Skyrocket In New York

During the week ending December 6, the most recent week on record, hospitalizations increased by 75 percent.

Since the start of flu season 3,142 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the flu.

Areas In Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Western New York With the Most New Cases

Health officials reveal which counties are being hit the hardest right now.

During the most recent week on record, below are the counties with the most infections:

Westchester County: 1,861 new infections.

Orange County: 592 new infections.

Monroe County: 586 new infections.

Rockland County: 562 new infections.

Onondaga County: 308 new infections.

Erie County: 286 new infections.

Saratoga County: 134 new infections.

Albany County: 110 new infections.

Oswego County: 108 new infections.

Oneida County: 100 new infections.

Schenectady County: 80 new infections.

Ontario County: 59 new infections.

Niagara County: 64 new infections.

Wayne County: 51 new infections.

Orleans County: 33 new infections.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to practice good hygiene and get a flu shot.

